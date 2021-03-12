Tristan Thompson’s Alleged BM Calls Him and Khloe Kardashian Out for Trying to ‘Scare’ Her

Instagram

Kimberly Alexander, who claims the NBA star is the father of her child, suggests the basketball player and her rumored girlfriend are sending people to kick her out of California.

AceShowbiz –

While Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are trying for baby No. 2, the athlete still refuses to acknowledge he’s the father of another woman. Kimberly Alexander, who is adamant that the NBA star fathered her son, has taken aim at the Boston Celtics center/power forward for allegedly trying to “scare” her “out of Cali.”

“@realtristan12 stop sending people to my home and take another test,” Kimberly wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11. “trying to scare me ain’t working! I’m not going anywhere.”

Referencing his and Khloe’s plan for baby No. 2, Kimberley continued throwing shade, “trying to focus on another baby with Kloger focus on what u made here boo!” She added, “The truth shall set u free I know It’s eating up at night.”

“Trying to scare me into giving up won’t help y’all,” she continued in another post, asking Tristan to take another paternity test. “think I should start a go fund me for Lawyer fees to get this done I need help y’all this dude needs to be stopped!!! These kartrashians are trying real hard to scare me out of cali NOT!!!!”

Not stopping there, Kimberly suggested that Tristan and Khloe sent people to scare her away. “It gets scary when u live in a gated community and people keeps knocking on ur door!!! Send another person and see him on the news next!!” she wrote.

Kimberly first came out in May 2020 with the allegations that Tristan is the father of her child. While he already took a DNA test that proved he’s not the father, she accused him of fabricating the result. She also claimed that Khloe, who is the mother of his daughter True, helped him cover up his dirt.

Tristan later fired back by suing Kimberly for libel, claiming she has “maliciously accused” the pro basketballer of being “a deadbeat dad” while the DNA test result has proven he’s not the father of her child. He allegedly described their relationship as a one-night stand that took place around 2011/2012, years before her child was born, but Kimberly accused him of lying about the timeline of their relationship.