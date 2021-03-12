Toya Johnson wishes a happy birthday to LeToya Luckett. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

Toya said: ‘Happy birthday @letoyaluckett I hope that today marks another year filled with happiness, joy, and laughter. Enjoy 🎉🎉🎉🎉’

LeToya hopped in the comments and said: ‘Thank you T!! I see you! I appreciate you. You’re a real one, @toyajohnson.’

Someone else said: ‘Tree the Ard we you guys are looking so Beautiful,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Monica posing like she a mannequin 😂 cute photo y’all 👍🏽’

A commenter said: ‘Giving Face Yessssssss !!!!! Loving the stands so POWERFUL !!!!!!!🔥🔥’ and someone else said: ‘Happy Birthday God bless Beautiful 😍 pic.’

Someone else said: ‘U Women look like u belong in a High-End Fashion Magazine. I JUST SAYING,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘If black ain’t beautiful I don’t know what is!! Slay queens!! Slay!’

One other follower said: ‘I just love all 3 of these ladies❤️. Happy Born Day @letoyaluckett.’

On other news, Toya Johnson loves to work out like crazy, and she is always posting videos featuring her workout routine for fans. People understand the great effort that she makes to look as she does.

On other news, Toya Johnson loves to work out like crazy, and she is always posting videos featuring her workout routine for fans. People understand the great effort that she makes to look as she does.

Toya Johnson shared a couple of pics in which she is wearing an amazing pink dress which makes her look amazing. Check out her post on social media.

Toya is living her best life with her family, and fans are really happy for her, and they always make sure to praise her.