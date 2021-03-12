Tito Ortiz Got Pranked By Two California Skater Bros

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“We don’t want you to ragdoll these eighth graders like they’re Ken Shamrock, but…”

You may have heard of former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage via Getty Images

What you may not know is he is currently Mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach’s city council.


Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Being Mayor pro tempore means he’s a council member who can step in for the mayor if the mayor is absent. For the record, he has no experience in politics.

Now, considering Ortiz’s fame, some people on TikTok didn’t expect him to actually attend city council meetings (which are currently remote). Except…he totally does.


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Which gave “full-time activists” and YouTubers Chad and JT the perfect opportunity to troll the fighter-turned-politician.


Dan Lucchesi

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen Chad and JT before, their videos as well-meaning tanning and surfing aficionados have gone viral in the past, and they even appeared on Ellen last year. They’ve also worked with the OC Health Care agency to promote the use of masks!

In a TikTok that’s gone viral, the YouTubers “raise their hand” in the Zoom city council meeting and are called on to present their concern to Tito.

In perfect skate bro accents, the 30 and 33-year-old present their issue: they’re being bullied by eighth graders while scootering in a nearby skate park.


@chadandjt / Via tiktok.com

Chad told BuzzFeed, “We’ve attempted many peace offerings including buying them vape pens and porn mags. Despite the fact that they accepted the gifts, the bullying didn’t stop.”

“Since these kids won’t listen to us, we think we know someone they WILL listen to,” Chad says. “Former UFC light heavyweight champion and current Huntington Beach city council member Tito Ortiz.” At this point, the council started to catch onto what the guys are doing.

JT then calls Ortiz the “Huntington Beach bad boy,” saying that “these groms are on your turf, so technically, they’re under your jurisdiction,” then asks Ortiz to threaten the eighth graders.

Chad adds that they “just want to scoot in peace,” and Ortiz finally cracks a smile.


@chadandjt / Via tiktok.com

Looks like he took the prank well — however, in what Chad called “kind of a bummer,” they just moved on with the meeting afterwards.

Unfortunately for Chad and JT, it looks like Tito didn’t show up at the park as they were hoping, leaving Chad and JT at the mercy of the eighth graders.


Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Your move, Tito. Here’s hoping he uses his newfound political power for good and addresses this serious issue so Chad and JT can scoot in peace.

