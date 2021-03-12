Tito Ortiz Got Pranked By Two California Skater Bros

“We don’t want you to ragdoll these eighth graders like they’re Ken Shamrock, but…”
You may have heard of former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.
Now, considering Ortiz’s fame, some people on TikTok didn’t expect him to actually attend city council meetings (which are currently remote). Except…he totally does.
Which gave “full-time activists” and YouTubers Chad and JT the perfect opportunity to troll the fighter-turned-politician.
In a TikTok that’s gone viral, the YouTubers “raise their hand” in the Zoom city council meeting and are called on to present their concern to Tito.
In perfect skate bro accents, the 30 and 33-year-old present their issue: they’re being bullied by eighth graders while scootering in a nearby skate park.
“Since these kids won’t listen to us, we think we know someone they WILL listen to,” Chad says. “Former UFC light heavyweight champion and current Huntington Beach city council member Tito Ortiz.” At this point, the council started to catch onto what the guys are doing.
JT then calls Ortiz the “Huntington Beach bad boy,” saying that “these groms are on your turf, so technically, they’re under your jurisdiction,” then asks Ortiz to threaten the eighth graders.
Chad adds that they “just want to scoot in peace,” and Ortiz finally cracks a smile.
Unfortunately for Chad and JT, it looks like Tito didn’t show up at the park as they were hoping, leaving Chad and JT at the mercy of the eighth graders.
Your move, Tito. Here’s hoping he uses his newfound political power for good and addresses this serious issue so Chad and JT can scoot in peace.
