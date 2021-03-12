This month’s Ethereum options expiry suggests ETH’s upside is limited By Cointelegraph

To date, Ether (ETH) price has gained 85% in 2021, and options traders are still highly optimistic about the altcoin’s short-term performance.

The upcoming March 26 expiry holds over 96,000 ($172 million) call option contracts open interest between $2,240 and $3,520. Does a 25% or higher gain correctly reflect the current market sentiment, or are these traders simply over-optimistic about Ether’s odds?

Ether price in USD. Source: TradingView
Ether options aggregate open interest, March 26. Source: Bybt
3-day Ether options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch