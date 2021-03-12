THETA and Theta Fuel Price Hit New ATH By CoinQuora



THETA and Theta Fuel Price Hit New ATH



THETA has hit a new all-time of $8 at the time of writing. Theta Fuel (TFUEL) also hit a new all-time high of $0.45.

The THETA and Theta Fuel price upward surge is seen to be influenced by non-fungible token creations, rampant DeFi Apps, and more.

THETA has recorded a new all-time high of over $8 recently. On the other hand, TFUEL also hit a new all-time high of $0.45. TFUEL operates similar to gas on the blockchain within the THETA ecosystem.

The continued addition of smart contracts, non-fungible tokens creation, and DeFi apps seems to have influenced the THETA price surge.

Early this year, THETA’s price was as low as $0.34 before skyrocketing to $8. At a press time, about 57.79% of Theta was staked. Moreover, Theta traded over 19.35% at the same time frame when its price was $6.46.

What is more, Theta has set to launch its Theta 3.0 on April 21, this year. When this happens, Theta holders will gain full access to stake THETA in the crypto market. This specifically serves as a passive income for THETA and also for ensuring Theta network security.

Furthermore, crypto lovers can earn Theta tokens effortlessly by watching and sharing video streams on THETA.tv.

This article first published on coinquora.com

