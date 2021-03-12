The ‘No. 2 overall NBA draft picks’ quiz

LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game for the San Antonio Spurs.

On Wednesday, the Spurs announced that they had “mutually agreed” to part ways with the 35-year-old veteran. The team will now openly explore Aldridge’s trade market. The impending move is somewhat surprising, given that San Antonio is currently 18-15, good for seventh place in the hyper-competitive Western Conference. But Aldridge was recently benched for the much-younger Jakob Poeltl, and the franchise wants to do right by their longtime big man if they can. The NBA Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, but rumor has it that the Spurs could make a move much sooner than that.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The NBA implemented the lottery system back in 1985 to determine which teams received the top picks in that year’s draft. Back in 2006, the Chicago Bulls were awarded the No. 2 overall selection, drafted Aldridge and then immediately sent him to Portland where he became a star. So with that all in mind, how many of the second overall picks since 1985 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!