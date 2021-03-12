Texas power regulator to cut service fees, no action on repricing By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A neighborhood experiences a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos
(Reuters) – The Texas power regulator on Friday voted to remove about $1 billion in service fees levied on grid users but took no action on petitions asking it to cut high power prices during a mid-February cold snap.
The fees involved payment to power generators for services not provided during the mid-February cold snap, according to the state’s market adviser. The Texas Public Utility Commission also ordered the state’s grid operator to extend its deadline for accepting freeze-related payment disputes to 6 months from 10 days.
