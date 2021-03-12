Teams can use ‘draft rooms’ for 2021 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was a virtual experience that involved NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, coaches, team executives and to-be rookies participating safely from their homes due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things will be at least somewhat back to normal for this year’s player-selection process.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and other outlets report that the NFL informed clubs that personnel will be permitted to work inside “draft rooms” during this year’s draft that opens April 29. Those inside the draft rooms must wear proper face coverings over noses and mouths and practice social distancing protocols. Eating or drinking inside such rooms is prohibited per health and safety guidelines.

Each team must submit its plan for the draft to the NFL by March 26.

Last month, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said he believed the draft scheduled to occur in downtown Cleveland will “probably be 50% virtual and 50% in person.” It’s assumed the NFL will prevent large gatherings of unvaccinated individuals at indoor venues this spring, but Baker added the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5 could be the league’s first event in a full stadium since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States last year.

Over a dozen NFL team facilities are currently being used as COVID-19 vaccination sites.