Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” Re-Record Dropped

We all know country music legend turned pop icon Taylor Swift.
We also know that she’s been re-recording the masters of her first six albums since they were bought by *He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.
Since “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” dropped on Feb. 12, I’ve been anxiously awaiting for the next “Taylor’s Version” to drop.
I thought I was going to have to wait until April 9 for Fearless (Taylor’s Version), but it seems Taylor had other plans.
“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” dropped as a surprise release in the new trailer for Spirit Untamed, which Taylor shared on her Instagram story.
A fan captured the whole trailer and shared it here, where you can listen to “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” if you don’t mind, uh, horse noises.
TBH, I’m not entirely sure how “Wildest Dreams” will fit into a kids’ movie about a horse, but I’m just super excited to have a little bit of new Taylor music.
Spirit Untamed comes out June 4, but there’s no word yet of when we should expect a full “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” release.
What do you think about the new version of “Wildest Dreams” (sans horse noises)? Let me know in the comments!
