Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” Re-Record Dropped

We all know country music legend turned pop icon Taylor Swift.


We also know that she’s been re-recording the masters of her first six albums since they were bought by *He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.


*Okay, it’s Scooter Braun.

Since “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” dropped on Feb. 12, I’ve been anxiously awaiting for the next “Taylor’s Version” to drop.

I thought I was going to have to wait until April 9 for Fearless (Taylor’s Version), but it seems Taylor had other plans.

“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” dropped as a surprise release in the new trailer for Spirit Untamed, which Taylor shared on her Instagram story.


This is the first release from the forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

A fan captured the whole trailer and shared it here, where you can listen to “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” if you don’t mind, uh, horse noises.

📹| “Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)” is included in the new trailer for Spirit Untamed!

📹| “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” is included in the new trailer for Spirit Untamed!


TBH, I’m not entirely sure how “Wildest Dreams” will fit into a kids’ movie about a horse, but I’m just super excited to have a little bit of new Taylor music.

Spirit Untamed comes out June 4, but there’s no word yet of when we should expect a full “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” release.

What do you think about the new version of “Wildest Dreams” (sans horse noises)? Let me know in the comments!

