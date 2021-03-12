Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Wildest Dreams’ Remake in Trailer of Her Ex Jake Gyllenhaal’s Movie

Instagram

Her updated take on the 2015 single from her album ‘1989’ will appear in DreamWorks’ upcoming animated film ‘Spirit Untamed’, which has Gyllenhaal among its voice cast.

AceShowbiz –

Taylor Swift is slowly but surely updating her catalog. The next song from the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter that has got a remake treatment is “Wildest Dreams” and she has previewed it in the trailer for “Spirit Untamed“.

The 31-year-old country-turned-pop superstar herself shared the approximately one-minute sneak peek for the upcoming DreamWorks animated film that features her song. The updated version has more uptempo music that somehow fits the scenes of the adventure movie.

<br />

“Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) in your new trailer!!” Swift wrote along with the trailer, which was posted on her Instagram Story and Facebook page on Friday, March 12.

Taylor Swift previewed her new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’.

Interestingly, “Spirit Untamed” is starring Swift’s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she briefly dated in 2010. The movie, which is directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan, and written by Aury Wallington, tells the a story about a girl named Lucky Prescott who meets a kindred spirit in the form of a wild Mustang. Gyllenhaal voices the father of the girl.

It is a stand-alone sequel to the 2002 traditionally animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” and a continuation to its based series “Spirit Riding Free”. The voice cast also includes Isabela Moner, Julianne Moore Marsai Martin, Walton Goggins and Eiza Gonzalez among others. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 4.

“Wildest Dreams” is the second single lifted off Swift’s 2014 fifth studio album “1989”. The 2015 track was previously featured on Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama series “Bridgerton“, with the Vitamin String Quartet’s arrangement of the song being played during a sex montage of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Prior to this, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” on April 19, consisting of all of the 19 tracks from “Fearless Platinum Edition” (2009), her soundtrack single “Today Was a Fairytale” (2010), and six additional songs that were scrapped from the 2008 album. In December 2020, a snippet of the re-recorded “Love Story”, the lead single off the album, was used in a Match.com commercial directed by her friend Ryan Reynolds.