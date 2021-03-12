T.I. Shares His Favorite Recent Reads – Check Them Out Here

T.I. shares some of his favorite books, and fans are obviously in awe. Check out the photo that he shared on his social media account.

Someone said: ‘Black Labor, White wealth powerful. My dad had me read it as a kid. A deep message especially on how our people were and are on the lowest level of the Monopoly game. Must read.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Hustle Harder and The Color of Law 🙌🏽🙌🏽’ and another followewr posted this: ‘Reading is fundamental to the mind and soul,’ and one other follower said: All good reads!!! Prayers up for you and your family.’

One commenter posted this: ‘All in one week? You different’ and one other follower said: ‘How u doing king with all the B.S. keep yo head up.’

Someone else said: ‘Color of law is the best book I’ve read! Changed my life,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘World is so messed up lately😔.’

One other follower said: ‘Black Labor White Wealth is a really good read Tip!’ and someone else said: ‘I’ve been waiting for you to post your reads!! Thank you.’

T.I. wished a happy birthday to the Godfather, Clarence Avant. Check out the message and the post that he shared in order to mark this important event.

‘Happy Gday to The Godfather Clarence Avant. Thank You for all you’ve done to create a lucrative path that we all follow to this day. Love and Respect’ T.I. captioned his post.

In other news, T.I. hopped into The Shade Room and addressed some important issues. Check out the video below and see what he had to say about believing in himself and more.

‘T.I. talks about the importance of believing in himself and how black men who are in positions of power to help people are often challenged. 🎤: @buzybaker @rhelintaryn’ TSR writes.