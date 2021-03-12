story has no “teeth” By Cointelegraph



CZ responds to reports of Binance investigation: story has no



Shortly after a Bloomberg report on Friday that cryptocurrency exchange Binance was under investigation for permitting US residents to place unlawful trades, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (better known as CZ) dismissed the reports during a live AMA on Clubhouse, saying that the report had “no teeth.”

“This is a topic that just came up, literally like a few minutes ago or a hour ago,” said CZ. “So number one, the news article said there was no, I don’t have it in front of me, there was no “misconduct,” I have to dig it up. So number one there was no report of misconduct from Binance, so the report kind of defeated itself.”

Cracks in the geofence

