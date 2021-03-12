Slimwave EMS Launches in Canada

“We offer a way to lose up to two dress sizes, sculpt your muscles, reduce cellulite, and detoxify your body,” explained Marilene Tentomas, founder of Slimwave Technologies. “People are clamoring for these kinds of treatments now that regular fitness outlets are closed. And, even with vaccines, gyms will probably remain closed or avoided by those concerned with infection for quite some time to come. Our technology offers a solution. We can safely and effortlessly create slenderness, inch loss, firmness and strength. The treatment also stimulates the body’s natural fat burning and toning process.”

TORONTO — Slimwave Technologies, a leading maker of non-surgical aesthetic devices, today announced that it is offering its electro muscle stimulation (EMS) technology in Canada. EMS is gaining strong market momentum worldwide as gyms remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Slimwave delivers contouring results that existing non-invasive body-shaping therapies cannot match. The treatment burns fat and builds muscle to sculpt the body, allowing clients to achieve fitness goals that otherwise remain out of reach.

With gyms closed all over the country, Slimwave is asserting itself as a popular (and painless) alternative

Slimwave leverages the EMS technology that was originally developed for NASA. It enables natural exercise of the muscles using pads that are placed on specific muscles, working in several areas at one time. The stimulation from the electrical current also increases the circulation of blood to the skin. This improves skin texture and tone, while reducing the appearance of cellulite. Slimwave also combines their treatments with an infra-red wrap. As Tentomas put it, “While you’re toning your muscles, you are also detoxifying, improving circulation, cellulite reduction, and lymph drainage.”

The Slimwave treatment has the same effect as a full session with a trainer. One hour of Slimwave is like doing 900-1200 sit ups, 900 push-ups and 900 leg lifts together. A 45-minute session can burn up 1000 calories. When used in combination with a healthy diet, this program can be exceptionally effective. Slimwave treatments provide instant inch loss, reduce cellulite, tightens and tone muscles. People who are overweight lose weight with Slimwave. In contrast, people who are thin build muscle. Slimwave strengthens weak muscles and stimulates improvements in muscular activity and posture. Users’ skin typically becomes firmer.

Other benefits of Slimwave include the lifting and firming of the bust, bum, inner thighs and arms. The process can flatten tummies, too. Some users have found that Slimwave is able to treat pain associated with a lack of proper muscle strength.

