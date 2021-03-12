Selena Gomez Claims Reaction to PDA Pics With Aaron Dominguez Makes Her Hard to Date

Instagram

In a new interview, the 'Only Murders in the Building' gets candid with her hope that the scrutiny of her love life will get less intense as she gets older.

Selena Gomez has broken her silence on people’s reactions to her and Aaron Dominguez‘ PDA pictures. Upon learning that her fans sent hateful comments to her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star after their photos sparked romance rumors, the singer/actress claimed it was the reason why it was hard for her to date.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 28-year-old beauty clarified that she and the actor were filming a scene, but it did not stop her devotees from attacking his Instagram account. On how she felt about the situation, she recalled, “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ ”

Though so, Selena hoped that the scrutiny of her love life will get less intense as she gets older. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care,” she explained. “For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

Selena’s statements came after Aaron responded to hostile remarks that he received from her devotees. On February 25, he shared on Instagram Story a screenshot of rude DM from one user that read, “Yo ugly a** boy, stay the f**k away from Selena. She deserves better.” In response, he simply wrote, “LOL.”

Aaron also put out another offensive message from a critic who compared him to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. “Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade.” Reacting to the message, the “Shaft” actor noted in a since-deleted post, “Good morning. These kids don’t take a break.”

The PDA-pictures at issue saw Aaron walking arm in arm with the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum. Smiling ear to ear, the two were filming their upcoming Hulu series in New York City.

Love life aside, Selena also made use of her interview with the Los Angeles Times to weigh in on another photo that saw her throwing a middle finger at a paparazzo on the street. “Somebody was being disrespectful,” she argued. “And I don’t do well with that.”

“Look, I am a very modest person, until you disrespect people. Maybe [it wasn’t] my best moment, but a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do,” she went on explaining her side. “And I felt very okay with being like… ‘Don’t talk to people that way!’ ”