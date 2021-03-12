Sarah Everard’s Body Found in Southeast England, Police Say

LONDON — A body found this week in a wooded area in southeast England has been identified as Sarah Everard’s, the police said on Friday, ending days of uncertainty over the fate of the 33-year-old marketing executive who disappeared in South London last week.

Her disappearance touched off an outpouring of solidarity and anger against gender violence in Britain.

“Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave has sadly confirmed the body found in the woodland in Kent has been identified as Sarah Everard,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A police officer was arrested this week in Kent, 80 miles southeast of London, and is being held in custody on suspicion of kidnapping, murder and, in a separate incident, indecent exposure.