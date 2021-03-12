Safaree Tells Fans That He Wants To Bulk Up – Check Out His Muscles!

Safaree just told his fans that he wants to bulk up and he shared a photo on his social media account in which he’s advertising a certain brand of water. Check out the pic and his message below.

‘It’s time to bulk up so I’m staying hydrated with @essentiawater 💪🏾💪🏾 My favorite Water 💪🏾💪🏾’ Safaree said.

Someone posted this: ‘How you got money but all your tattoos look like they were done in jail?’ and one other follower said: ‘If you drink cold water you ain’t really a water drinker 😂. Everyone knows room temperature water is where it’s @’

One commenter posted this: ‘You need some @eleven86water friend!! A premium Artesia water, Black-owned and operated @safaree,’ and one other follower said: ‘That water is soooo good when it’s extra icy.

Somoene else posted this: ‘That’s literally the best water! My favorite lol,’ and one commenter posted this: ‘Omg! You act just like a girl. That’s most people’s favorite water. Poor guy. New Koolie.’

Somoene else said: ‘I seriously start my day every morning with an @essentiawater 🥰’ and sa commenter posted this: ‘Can’t believe Nicki Minaj left u. Even men get their heart broken . Cum 😍’

In other recent news, Safaree proudly shared a video featuring his and Erica Mena‘s daughter, Safire Majesty. She is getting cuter with every passing day.

Check out the clip that he shared on IG.

‘Bugs bunny got some competition 😂 @safiremajesty my beautiful daughter ❤️’ Safaree captioned his post.

In other recent news, Safaree has been working out like crazy for a while and now he decided to show his fans his exact body goal. Check out the photo that he shared on his social media account.

‘I want to look like this by my birthday July 4th! Who can dedicate their life to me and help me?? I have 4 months. I want to look professional. I don’t care who says it’s nasty I wanna challenge myself,’ Safaree captioned his post.