Russian feminist group joins NFT race, auctions token for latest single ‘Panic Attack’ By BTC Peers



Russian feminist group joins NFT race, auctions token for latest single ‘Panic Attack’



A Russian protest group Pussy Riot is selling four NFTs tied to its new single ‘Panic Attack.’ The proceeds of the sale will be used to support a shelter for victims of domestic violence and to fund future projects.

Although the auction may not be able to break existing price records from the likes of Beeple or CryptoPunks’ pipe-smoking alien, it goes to show that just about anything can be tokenized, including tweets.

Pussy Riot rose to prominence in 2012 following a staged guerilla performance in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral against the church’s complicity with Vladimir Putin’s rule. Members of the music group were soon arrested for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” and sentenced to two years in a penal colony.

The music video of the single depicts the story of one of the movement’s co-founders Nadya Tolokonnikova as an avatar battling with an ominous doppelganger. The inspiration for the video was from their stay in the labor camp.

According to Tolokonnikova, Panic Attack “reflects on the objectification of human beings, loneliness, disconnection from the environment that causes us to feel small and powerless. And it’s us who caused it with our own hands — that’s why at the end of the video I’m fighting with my own clone.”

Following the release of the video, the single would be sold via the platform Foundation as a series of four NFTs. The auction is scheduled to hold tomorrow, March 13.

