Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker.

The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night’s 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets’ 14th straight loss.

“We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore,” coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday’s game. “I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight, and he didn’t play. That was disappointing, but there’s no secret that it’s been a rough year.”

ESPN reported that the Rockets have held trade discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets. The trade deadline is March 25.

Tucker traveled with the team to Sacramento and participated in warmups, but he did not suit up to join the team on the bench.

“He decided that he was just not really with it, and we decided that that’s a good idea. Let’s move on,” Silas said, adding that Tucker will return to Houston instead of attending Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Tucker has started 32 games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30.0 minutes. He is shooting just 36.6 percent from the field.

He has played in 686 NBA contests (510 starts) with the Toronto Raptors (2006-07, 2017), Phoenix Suns (2012-17) and Rockets. His career averages are 7.2 points and 5.8 boards per game.

–Field Level Media

