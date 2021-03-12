Rockets G Eric Gordon out four to six weeks with groin injury By Reuters

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately four to six weeks with a strained groin, ESPN reported Friday.

Gordon sustained the injury during Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Gordon is averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27 games (13 starts) this season for the Rockets, who have lost their past 14 games.

Houston was reportedly hoping to trade Gordon prior to the March 25 trading deadline but the injury will surely hamper those efforts.

The 32-year-old Gordon is in his fifth season with the Rockets. He has career averages of 16.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 692 games (523 starts) and has made 1,622 3-pointers over 13 seasons.

Gordon also played three campaigns for the Los Angeles Clippers and five with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also, Houston announced the signing of guard Mason Jones to a 10-day contract. Jones averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 22 games (one start) for the Rockets earlier this season before being released on Monday.

Jones could see some playing time in Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz with starting guards John Wall (knee) and Victor Oladipo (quadriceps) ruled out in addition to the loss of Gordon.

