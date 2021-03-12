Report: Saints to release veteran DT Malcom Brown

Releasing Brown will save New Orleans almost $5 million, per Over The Cap. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints.

Brown spent two seasons with the Saints, recording three sacks, 61 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits. Before signing with New Orleans, the 27-year-old spent four seasons with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls.

Michael Thomas, Malcolm Jenkins, Andrus Peat, Cam Jordan and Demario Davis have also reworked their deals over the past week. Emmanuel Sanders, Janoris Jenkins and Kwon Alexander were released.