Report: Bucs, Brady agree to one-year extension through 2022

Brady’s extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap in 2021, per Schefter. This will allow Tampa Bay to potentially re-sign key free agents, including Shaquil Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette, among others.

Brady, who will turn 44 in August, has shown no signs of slowing down, nor does he have any plans to retire. Before Super Bowl LV, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he would “definitely consider” playing past 45.

Brady’s longevity continues to amaze, and if he signs another extension after the 2022 campaign, it won’t be surprising.