Razzie nominations 2021 full list: Dolittle, Netflix’s 365 Days and Rudy Giuliani lead pack

The nominations for the Razzies – the ceremony that awards the worst films of the year – have been announced.

Leading this year’s pack are Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr, and controversial Netflix release 365 Days, which both received six nods.

Blumhouse horror film Fantasy Island and Sia’s Music, following a teenager with autism, followed close behind with five and four nominations, respectively.

Nominated actors include Adam Sandler for his role in Hubie Halloween and Kristen Wiig for her villainous role in Wonder Woman 1984.

In a rare twist, Hillbilly Elegy star Glenn Close was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor – the same role for which she is expected to receive a Best Actress Oscar nomination on Monday (15 March).

Robert Downey Jr as Dr John Dolittle alongside a talking parrot voiced by Emma Thompson (Universal Pictures)

The 2021 Razzie Awards will take place on 24 April, two days before the Oscars.

Find the full list of nominations below.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

Robert Downey, Jr, Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy), Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone, 365 Days

Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler in Netflix comedy ‘Hubie Halloween’ (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches

Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984

Kristen Wiig has been Razzie nominated for her role in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (Warner Bros)

Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LeBeouf, The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask

Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”, Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween

Charles Band, All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days

Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy

Controversial Netflix film ‘365 Days’ (Netflix)

All three Barbie & Kendra Movies

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of “Ernest Scared Stupid”)