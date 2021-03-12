Razzie nominations 2021 full list: Dolittle, Netflix’s 365 Days and Rudy Giuliani lead pack

The nominations for the Razzies – the ceremony that awards the worst films of the year – have been announced.
Leading this year’s pack are Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr, and controversial Netflix release 365 Days, which both received six nods.
Blumhouse horror film Fantasy Island and Sia’s Music, following a teenager with autism, followed close behind with five and four nominations, respectively.
Nominated actors include Adam Sandler for his role in Hubie Halloween and Kristen Wiig for her villainous role in Wonder Woman 1984.
In a rare twist, Hillbilly Elegy star Glenn Close was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor – the same role for which she is expected to receive a Best Actress Oscar nomination on Monday (15 March).
The 2021 Razzie Awards will take place on 24 April, two days before the Oscars.
Find the full list of nominations below.
Robert Downey, Jr, Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy), Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone, 365 Days
Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches
Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984
Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LeBeouf, The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask
Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”, Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween
Charles Band, All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days
Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy
All three Barbie & Kendra Movies
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of “Ernest Scared Stupid”)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)