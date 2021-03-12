Rasheeda Frost Impresses Fans With This Outfit – Check Out Her Gorgeous Dress

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo on her social media account in which she is flaunting her dress. Check out the pic that she dropped on her social media account below.

Beautiful lovely gorgeous knockout’ someone said and another follower posted this message: ‘Hey Rasheeda looking good as always…🔥🔥🔥’

A follower said: ‘In my Erica voice Boss Lady🔥 ❤️ Rasheeda,’ and one other commenter posted this message: ‘You be with the fashion.’

Someone else said: ‘My favorite celebrity from love n hip hop. Hands down. Boss chick 👏’ and another follower said: ‘Every time I look at your pictures you killing it work girl this outfit stinks them bootz it eating it.’

One commenter said: ‘@rasheeda I Absolutely love your style, even you casual/dress down looks are fabulous!’ and somoene else said: ‘@rasheeda 😍love it lookout for the new upcoming RnB NewwaveofRnB @rezzvokalz1.’

Somoene else said: ‘I love that that is fire🔥🔥 you look so beautiful😍’ and another follower posted this: ‘You look amazing 🤩 bright colours look amazing on you x from 🇬🇧 UK.’

Rasheeda Frost shared an important announcement on her social media account. Check it out here.

‘Tomorrow night meet me & @frost117 at #vistavibesrestaurant show starts at 9pm #lehgo!’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Rasheeda Frost is showing off the walls of her Pressed boutique in Atlanta. Check out how cool these are coming out.

‘Just wanted to update y’all on how dope my walls are coming out at the 2nd Atlanta @pressedatl #pressed location we’ve been working on!! @thefauxpro, I’m loving the walls! To sign up for her classes, you can go to my highlights & click it or just go to my story! She does in-person classes & online classes!! What y’all all think??? #glamrock #croc or #glassbeads’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Rasheeda is living her best life these days and fans are happy for her.