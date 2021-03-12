Prince William Breaks His Silence After Prince Harry Accuses Royals Of Being Racist

As you might know if you have checked out the Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mentioned that members of the Royal family were rather worried about their son, Archie’s skin color, before his birth! Now, his older brother, Prince William, is clapping back, insisting that the British monarchy is not, in fact, racist!

While talking to a Sky News reporter, William broke his silence on his brother’s explosive tell all interview.

While he admitted that he is yet to speak with Harry, he assured everyone that he ‘will be’ very soon.

The reporter did not hold anything back when bluntly asking about the royals being racist.

This prompted William to argue that ‘We’re very much not a racist family.’

As mentioned before, this comes after Harry and Meghan told Oprah during their sit-down that someone from his family asked what skin color their baby boy might have.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle is mixed, her dad being while, while her mother is African-American.

Given the fact that Meghan is the first and only POC entering the Royal family, she has been the target of racism quite a lot, especially coming from the British media.

This was actually one of the main reasons why she and Harry chose to leave their noble titles behind and move to the United States.

Harry did stress that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not involved in the racially charged discussion about his son’s skin color.

With that being said, he refused to name drop, so it remains unclear whether his father, Prince Charles, or his brother, William, were the ones to make that racist comment or not.

‘That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked,’ Harry said, in part, during the shocking interview.