Prince Harry and Prince William Advised to ‘Rebuild’ Their Relationship by a Friend

The brothers’ father Prince Charles, meanwhile, is reportedly not happy with the damning interview as one source says, ‘Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell interview over the weekend seemingly further thickens the tension between the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William. During his appearance on “TMZ Live”, Dean Scott, one of Harry’s close friends, admitted that the royal brothers need to rebuild their relationship.

When asked about William’s claims that he hadn’t spoken with Harry since the interview, Dean said, “I think Harry mentioned at the end of his interview that there’s going to be space between him and his brother.” He went on to say, “They need to rebuild that communication and they need to obviously come together and be able to move forward.”

Dean also noted that Harry and William will reunite later in July for their late mother Princess Diana’s memorial. “So obvioulsy there needs to be dialogue between the guys. You know, all families, brothers and siblings fall out,” he added.

When it came to Meghan’s claims about concerns from royal family members about her son Archie’s skin color, Dean revealed that he was shocked by the allegations as well. Dean also shared that Meghan and Harry most likely would never share the identity of someone who made that comment.

“I think, Harry and Meghan are very respect for the royal family. And as he touched on there, he won’t share that information,” Dean said. “There’s talk of misogyn and bigotry in the royal family. And obviously Harry’s mentioned about racism. I think. the reason he did that is, you know, if you see something wrong, you need to talk and you need to address it and that’s why he did. But he’s also protected the anonymity of that person as well.”

In other news, the brothers’ father Prince Charles was said to be not happy with the damning interview. “Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private.”

Both Charles and William allegedly “feel that this is the first of many interviews coming in the future that will bash the crown and the Royals way of life.”