Porsha Williams Has Fans Emotional With A Clip Featuring Dennis McKinley And Baby Girl PJ

Porsha Williams has fan emotional with a video featuring her ex, Dennis McKinley, and their baby girl, PJ. Check out the post that she shared on PJ’s social media account.

Someone said: ‘Team Dennis And Porsha All Day,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Awww look at Mommy and Daddy playing footsie lol’ and one other follower said: ‘This is an old video hence why it says TBT…y’all keep talking bout Porsha playing footsie with Dennis 🤦🏾‍♀️’

One other follower said: ‘I see your mommy and daddy are playing footsie!! You are a blessed baby girl to have two loving parents!💕’

Someone else said: ‘Sweet.. I know it’s TBT. I wish they get back together ❤ 😍’ and somoene else said: ‘Say what u want about Dennis, but he is a solid fixture in babygirl’s life for real😍😍.’

One other commenter said: ‘Daddy’s girl! Okay, and we see those toes touching, P! 😍’ and someone else said: ‘I only know you on the TV, but I am praying you guys to make it.👏’

Someone else said: ‘I see u and baby daddy playing footsie on the sly; Pj and her daddy look cute 😍 #porsha’s wedding # #2 #family love❤️🔥❤️,’ and one other follower said: ‘Awe. I love their relationship. The way the look at each other, for sure her father us her first love. Good job @workwincelebrate We need more fathers like you out here.’

One other follower said: ‘Aww! @workwincelebrate look at this and wiggling his toes 😂 family 👪🏿is everything! 😍’

In other news, Porsha Williams is back with a new season of her podcast – Check out the second season and the message that she dropped on her social media account.

#Swipe 🎉🎉We’re back with an all-new season of laughs, love, and candid conversations that the only family can have. New episodes of Porsha4Real start Wednesday, March 17th! In the meantime, give our full trailer a listen, link is in my bio! While you’re at it leave us a message on our ask me anything hotline 661-513-3657 and we may feature your question on an upcoming episode!’ Porsha captioned her post.