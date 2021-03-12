Oprah Winfrey Didn’t Wear Ankle Monitor During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview

Instagram

The claims first emerged after QAnon believers posted conspiracy theories saying that Oprah is a member of an elite ‘cabal’ of pedophiles that controls the government, media and economy.

Following “Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”, not only Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had become the talk of the town. Host Oprah Winfrey had also become a subject of conspiracy theories which claimed that she hid an ankle monitor under her boot throughout the interview.

The claims emerged after QAnon believers posted conspiracy theories saying that Oprah is a member of an elite “cabal” of pedophiles that controls the government, media and economy. QAnon users believed that perpetrators will be brought to justice in what they call a “great awakening.”

They tried to back their theories by sharing pictures that showed a bump in Oprah’s right boot. They believed that the popular TV host wore an ankle monitor as she was secretly arrested.

“Oprah, Harry and meghan are all heavily Cabal,” one account claimed. “Oprah showing her ankle monitor loud and proud in this interview,” one other said. Another comment read, “I told y’all arrests are goin on behind the scene,” with someone else writing, “Oprah is a witch and was part of a child sex trafficking cult.”

In response to the allegations, Harpo Productions, Oprah’s media company which produced the interview special, revealed to USA Today that the ankle monitor claims were everything but the truth. Harpo spokesperson Nicole Nichols told the site that they were “completely untrue.” Meanwhile, the site stated that the bump in Oprah’s boot appeared to be a fold in her leather boot.

This is not the first time for Oprah to be accused of being involved in sex and child trafficking cult. Back in March 2020, the 66-year-old television producer was rumored to be running a sex ring with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced movie mogul was allegedly the one who snitched on the former daytime talk show queen in order to get less time in jail ahead of his sentencing.

Oprah quickly shut down the rumors in a tweet which read, “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”