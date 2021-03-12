Nordstrom Gains after Jefferies Calls it a Post-Pandemic Buy By Investing.com

Investing.com – Nordstrom (NYSE:) shares jumped 8% Friday’s after Jefferies (NYSE:) initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating, citing post Covid-19 potential for its optimism on the luxury department store chain.

At its current level of $40, the stock of the Seattle-based company is just 20% off Jefferies’ $48 target price.

“We see the potential for the company to meld a legacy of curation, forward edge fashion, with unique partnership models and data-powered maximization of local markets. In addition, the off-price business represents a significant growth contributor,” Seeking Alpha quoted Jefferies analyst Stephania Wissink as saying in the report.

The current consensus among 10 TipRanks analysts is for a ‘hold’ on Nordstrom shares, with an average price target of $38.7.

The analysts’ price targets range from a high of $45 to a low of $28.

 

