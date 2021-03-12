Nicole Young Files Restraining Order Against Dr. Dre

It seems that Dr. Dre found himself in some hot water for a while now. It’s been just reported that Nicole Young filed a restraining order against him due to alleged death threats.

The Shade Room has more details on the case, and you can check them out below.

TSR notes that ‘Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young continue to set the bar pretty high when it comes to messy Hollywood divorces—and in this latest round, a restraining order has been filed.’

According to recent reports, Nicole Young stated that Dr. Dre has been sending her death threats. After seeing what’s been happening, she has officially filed a restraining order against him for her safety.

TSR notes that the Blast reports the following issues: ‘Nicole Young asks the court to grant her a restraining order against Dr. Dre in their ongoing divorce proceedings, specifically requesting that he be required to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times. She also wants the restraining order to prohibit Dre from sending her any emails or text messages.’

TSR also mentioned the fact that ‘In the past, Nicole claimed that she was initially receiving death threats from Dr. Dre’s fans, but those allegations have since evolved to also include Dre himself. Back in January, after Dre was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm, Nicole filed documents alleging that during their marriage, he held a gun to her head.’

It’s important to note the fact that followers of hip-hop news and the culture, in general, know Dr. Dre is easily one of the most iconic producers to ever make a beat.

In fact, most would agree that he’s in the top 5 and his impact on hip-hop is immense.