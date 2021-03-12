Nick Markakis retiring from baseball after 15 seasons

Former Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis is retiring from baseball. The 37-year-old decided to retire after the 2020 postseason and didn’t pursue any playing possibilities despite some interest, according to The Athletic’s Dan Connolly and David O’Brien.

“I just think it’s my time,” Markakis said. “My No. 1 decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family. I’ve been fortunate enough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I’ve gone through. I’m thankful for every second and every minute.”

Markakis is a three-time Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger winner and a 2018 All-Star. He compiled 189 home runs and 1,046 RBI and his career comes to an end with a .288/.357/.423 slash line.

The Georgia native played the seventh-most games in right field in Major League Baseball history and owns the big-league record for consecutive error-less games by an outfielder.

According to Connolly and O’Brien, the Braves would’ve welcomed Markakis back for the 2021 season, but he wouldn’t have seen as many at-bats as in years past. Now that he’s retired, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be Atlanta’s primary right fielder.