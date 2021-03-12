NGO exits Sime Darby Plantation rights panel over company’s lawsuit

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Non-profit Shift said it has left Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s new human rights commission after the Malaysian palm oil giant sued an activist, potentially dealing a blow to its fight against a U.S. import ban over forced labor accusations.

An activist said he is also considering leaving the two-week-old panel after the world’s largest sustainable palm oil producer sued Liberty Shared managing director Duncan Jepson, in connection with claims of worker abuse.

Kuala Lumpur-based Sime Darby did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States in December banned the company’s palm imports over accusations it uses forced labor in production, prompting some global palm oil buyers to drop it from their supply chains.

Palm oil is one of the world’s cheapest and fastest-growing crops, but the industry has faced scrutiny over the years, with rights groups blaming producers for vast deforestation in Southeast Asia and exploitative labor practices.

Sime Darby formed the rights panel on March 1 but on Thursday it said it has begun U.S. legal action against Jepson, who heads Hong Kong-based anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared, seeking information about his complaint to Malaysia’s Securities Commission.