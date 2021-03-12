NFT collector rejects $1M offer for an NBA Top Shot token originally purchased for $100k By BTC Peers

NFT collector rejects $1M offer for an NBA Top Shot token originally purchased for $100k
Jerlevine, an NFT collector, has turned down a $1 million offer for a single token from the Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot collection. The collector was offered the said amount for a token depicting New Orleans Pelicans’ basketball star Zion Williamson.
The interesting thing is that Jerlevine bought the #1 Jersey Match S1 Holo Zion Williamson NFT on January 25 for only $100,000. The “legendary” rare token was first issued in the HOLOMAX pack during a Series 1 of Top Shot.
