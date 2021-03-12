New York’ Alum Brittney Taylor Praises Her First Newborn ‘A Good Baby’

Instagram

The former ‘LHH’ star can officially add mother to her resume after giving birth to a daughter named Legacy whom she describes as her ‘Nigerian Queen’ and ‘Beautiful Legacy’.

Brittney Taylor has officially become a first-time mother. Less than a day after introducing her baby girl to her social media followers, the former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star praised her newborn daughter as “a good baby”.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11 to share the bliss of motherhood. Along with pink-colored “time to chill” and “thank you” GIF stickers on a black screen, she informed her fans, “Legacy is such a good baby.”

Aside from the Story, the Trina‘s protege shared more contents about Legacy. In one Story, she posted a video of her newborn’s tiny legs with Lauryn Hill‘s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” playing in the background. In another, she also exposed the downside of taking care of a baby. Along with a picture of Legacy laying down beside her, she noted, “I need my hair done bad! Send help!”

Brittney revealed on Wednesday, March 10 that she had welcomed her first daughter Legacy A’Queen Akande. In her announcement post, she uploaded three sneak peeks of Legacy along with a TikTok video of her attacking the baby with kisses. In the caption, she began by writing, “Surprise [love emoji] *SWIPE FOR CUTENESS OVERLOAD*.”

“First came Love. Then Came You. My Nigerian Queen. My Beautiful Legacy! God has Blessed me BEYOND measures,” she went on gushing. “I am so Thankful for this Sweet, Precious, Beautiful Soul. She brings me the Peace I’ve been yearning for. My New Obsession. I love her so much Guys. She’s literally Perfection beyond my expectations.”

<br />

Not stopping there, Brittney further explained the reason behind her recent absence from social media. “I took a social media break to just Bond & protect my peace while adjusting to becoming a New Mom,” she noted. She then thanked her fans and followers, “Thank You all for respecting our Privacy. She’s Here and She’s Healthy!!!!”