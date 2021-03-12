New on Netflix UK in March 2021

Netflix is going to give you plenty of reasons to stay on your sofa in March.
It’s an extremely busy month for the streaming service thanks to the arrival of new original titles and a huge amount of licenced content.
In terms of the original titles, there is The Irregulars, a crime series about a group of teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for Sherlock Holmes, and Sky Rojo, the latest must-watch drama from the creators of Money Heist.
In regards to the list of licenced titles, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will be added alongside Bruce Springsteen musical Blinded by the Light, horror film She Dies Tomorrow and little-seen comedy-drama The Art of Self-Defense.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to netflix in March below.
ORIGINAL CONTENT
Movies
Secret Magic Control Agency
TV
Men on a Mission season two (plus weekly every Tuesday)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season three
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Documentary
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Last Chance U: Basketball
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Comedy
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Kids and Family
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Anime
Pokémon Journeys: The Series part four (US only)
B: The Beginning season two
LICENCED CONTENT
Movies
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Beware of the Jönsson Gang
Happy WeHere is Your Life
House of Angels: The Second Summer
House of Angels 3: Third Time Around
The Jönsson Gang and Dynamite Harry
The Jönsson Gang in Mallorca
The Jönsson Gang Turns Up Again
Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things
Sällskapsresan 2 – Snowroller
Several Conversations about a Very Tall Girl
Klara – Don’t Be Afraid to Follow Your Dream
The Story of a Summer Love
Sweet Little Lies in Downtown
From Mr Gunnar Papphammar
Generasi 90an: Melankolia
Scenes From a Celebrity Life
Well, We Were Lucky with the Weather – Again
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
TV
A Perfect Day For Arsenide
The Worst Witch series three
Big Time Rush season one-four
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven
Documentary
Connected
The Great Communist Bank Robbery
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Comedy
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter
Kids and family
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Power Rangers Beast Morphers season two
Anime
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
Sword Art Online season three
Bakugan: Armored Alliance