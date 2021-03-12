New on Netflix UK in March 2021

Netflix is going to give you plenty of reasons to stay on your sofa in March.

It’s an extremely busy month for the streaming service thanks to the arrival of new original titles and a huge amount of licenced content.

In terms of the original titles, there is The Irregulars, a crime series about a group of teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for Sherlock Holmes, and Sky Rojo, the latest must-watch drama from the creators of Money Heist.

In regards to the list of licenced titles, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will be added alongside Bruce Springsteen musical Blinded by the Light, horror film She Dies Tomorrow and little-seen comedy-drama The Art of Self-Defense.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to netflix in March below.

ORIGINAL CONTENT

Movies

Amy Poehler’s second Netflix film, ‘Moxie’, arrives in March (Colleen Hayes/Netflix)

Secret Magic Control Agency

Jennifer Garner in new Netflix comedy ‘Yes Day’ (Netflix)

TV

Men on a Mission season two (plus weekly every Tuesday)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season three

‘Sky Rojo’ is the latest series from the creators of ‘Money Heist’ (Netflix)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Documentary

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Last Chance U: Basketball

Basketball gets the ‘Last Chance U’ in a brand new season of the docuseries (Netflix)

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Comedy

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Kids and Family

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Anime

Pokémon Journeys: The Series part four (US only)

B: The Beginning season two

LICENCED CONTENT

Movies

Christopher Nolan’s 2008 blockbuster ‘The Dark Knight’ is coming to Netflix (AP)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in ‘Training Day’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Beware of the Jönsson Gang

Happy WeHere is Your Life

House of Angels: The Second Summer

House of Angels 3: Third Time Around

The Jönsson Gang and Dynamite Harry

The Jönsson Gang in Mallorca

The Jönsson Gang Turns Up Again

Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things

Sällskapsresan 2 – Snowroller

Several Conversations about a Very Tall Girl

Jesse Eisenberg in ‘The Art of Self-Defense’ (Bleecker Street)

Klara – Don’t Be Afraid to Follow Your Dream

The Story of a Summer Love

Sweet Little Lies in Downtown

Amy Seimetz’s horror film ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ is coming to Netflix in Mrch (Rustic Films)

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The BFG’ is among Netflix’s March additions (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

From Mr Gunnar Papphammar

Generasi 90an: Melankolia

Scenes From a Celebrity Life

Dame Judi Dench and Steve Coogan star in ‘Philomena’, which is coming to Netflix (20th Century Fox)

Well, We Were Lucky with the Weather – Again

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Elsie Fisher in Bo Burnham’s ‘Eighth Grade’ (A24)

TV

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

The Worst Witch series three

Big Time Rush season one-four

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven

Documentary

Connected

The Great Communist Bank Robbery

Nine-Nine! Seventh season of sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ finally arrives on Netflix (NBC)

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Comedy

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter

Kids and family

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Power Rangers Beast Morphers season two

Anime

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Sword Art Online season three