NBA G League identified player who called Lin ‘coronavirus’

The NBA G League says it has identified the player who allegedly called Jeremy Lin “coronavirus” during a game this season.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the matter is being handled internally with Lin’s support.
One day after claiming he was called “coronavirus,” Lin released a statement that he wasn’t going to name the player who used the term because of concerns it wouldn’t make a difference to “solve any of our long-term problems with racism.”
Lin also said he dealt with racism in the NBA and while playing collegiate basketball at Harvard.
The 32-year-old spent nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.2% from deep. He played for the Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.