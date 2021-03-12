Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. French Open

LONDON (Reuters) – Andy Murray will miss next week’s Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.

Murray, 33, already has two daughters, five-year-old Sophia and three-year-old Edie, and a one-year-old son Teddy.

The former world number one, now down at 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

His last tournament was at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev last week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR