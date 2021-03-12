MicroStrategy adds another $15 million Bitcoin to its stash By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

MicroStrategy adds another $15 million Bitcoin to its stash

Barely a week after adding $10 million worth of to its dash, MicroStrategy has thrown another $15 million at the digital gold.

MicroStrategy CEOMichael Saylor disclosed on Twitter that his firm had purchased an additional 262 Bitcoin for $15 million. Given the numbers, MicroStrategy bought the Bitcoin at around $57,251 per unit. One could conclude that the firm is actively buying the dips and tops.

Following the recent purchase, the business intelligence firm now holds 91,326 BTC, with a total spend of $2.2 billion. At current prices, MicroStrategy would make nearly $800 million in profits if it decides to offload its stash.

Meanwhile, Saylor in his usual pro-Bitcoin stance recently said that governments would be the next to buy Bitcoin via sovereign wealth funds. He mentioned the deteriorating performance of gold as one of the reasons that will fuel this move. While Bitcoin is up by 95% since the start of the year, gold has fallen by 12%.

This is further strengthening the narrative that Bitcoin is as good a hedge against inflation as gold.

But despite the profitability of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin play, the share price of the firm has continued to drop. In the past month, MSTR has slumped by 24%, eventually seeing a low of $620 last week.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR