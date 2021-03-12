Michelle Obama Flaunts Natural Hair as She Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

WENN

When revealing that she and husband Barack Obama have gotten their coronavirus vaccine, the former First Lady urges her followers to get vaccinated as well.

Michelle Obama has offered a rare glimpse at her glamming down when receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing with her social media followers the moment she got her own dose of the injection, the former First lady showed off her hair in its natural form.

On Thursday, March 11, the 57-year-old author shared on Instagram a picture of herself being vaccinated. The snap saw her rocking curly hair with a black headband and sporting minimal makeup. For the occasion, she opted to go with a plain white T-shirt, and wore printed face mask as well as silver hoop earrings.

Along with the photo, the mother of two also put out a video in which her husband, former president Barack Obama, encouraged fellow Americans to get their own COVID-19 vaccine. In the clip, he urged, “This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

In the caption of the post, Michelle penned, “When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do – Barack and I are certainly glad we did.” She continued, “It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives – and that life could be yours.”

Michelle’s husband has also shared his vaccine message on his own Instagram page. In the accompanying note of his post, he wrote, “Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again. So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life.”

Vaccination aside, this was not the first time Michelle showed off her natural locks. She let loose her curly hair when celebrating her latest birthday in mid-January. Along with a black-and-white selfie she posted on Instagram, she gushed, “I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all.”