Michael Thomas restructures contract with Saints

Malcolm Jenkins, Andrus Peat, Cam Jordan and Demario Davis have also reworked their deals over the past week. Emmanuel Sanders, Janoris Jenkins and Kwon Alexander were released to create more cap space.

The Saints still aren’t under the salary cap, even with all of those moves, so more maneuvering will occur in the coming days.

Thomas had a disappointing 2020 season. In seven games, he caught 40 passes for 438 yards and no touchdowns. The 28-year-old missed a lot of time due to injury and was sat one game after fighting with a teammate.