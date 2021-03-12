Michael B. Jordan Learns to Accept False Rumors Amid Speculation Lori Harvey Romance Is PR Stunt

Instagram

Facing scrutiny after going public with his relationship with the social media personality, the ‘Black Panther’ actor says in a new interview, ‘People that know me know my heart.’

AceShowbiz –

Michael B. Jordan has addressed rumors that he’s faking his relationship with Lori Harvey. The actor, who had notably been private about his personal life before he’s dating the Instagram model, has been accused of hiring Lori for her professional beard services to promote his public image as a heterosexual leading man.

Speaking with Men’s Health magazine for its April cover story, the 34-year-old hunk talks about how he remains unfazed despite the wild speculation about his love life. “For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it. When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand,” he says. “I’m never going to make everybody happy.”

Warning his fans of false rumors about him, Michael adds, “People can make up something completely false that has no f**king substance or anything, and there’s going to be 100,000 people that are going to believe it, and that’s going to be their opinion of me. I can’t do anything about that, and I’ve just got to accept that and keep moving in my purpose.”

He goes on stressing, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work … they know what I allow them to know.” As to why he has only recently been more open about his personal life, he explains, “The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

Michael and Lori went public with their relationship on January 10 after first sparking dating rumors in the fall of 2020. They have since been inseparable and often flaunted PDA on social media, prompting speculation that their relationship was just a “business deal.”

Gossip of the City claimed earlier this year that their goal was “to change his image and push a movie. Lori had a deal with tsr (The Shade Room) for exclusive images and interview.” The pair have never addressed the rumor until now.