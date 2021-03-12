Mia Hamm, Megan Rapinoe, Michelle Akers and the 20 greatest USWNT players of all time

The United States is the most successful women’s national team of all time, and it isn’t really close.

There have been six women’s Olympic tournaments. The USWNT has won four of them.

There have been eight Women’s World Cups. The USWNT has won four of those as well.

Put together, the USWNT has won more than half of the major women’s international competitions of the modern era. Naturally, there have been some legendary players who have helped the team to its major success.

Here, Goal counts down the 20 greatest USWNT players of all time.