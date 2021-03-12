M&G Investment Management reduced stake in Trinseo S.A. By Investing.com



© Reuters. M&G Investment Management reduced stake in Trinseo S.A.



On the 10th of March, M&G Investment Management sold 8 thousand Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:) shares for $578 thousand at an average price of $72.26 per share.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. are down -4.61% since the transaction.

M&G Investment Management’s holding in Trinseo S.A. decreased to about 7.7 million shares with the transaction.

M&G Investment Management first bought Trinseo S.A. stock in the fourth quarter of 2019.

M&G Investment Management also owns Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:), Linde PLC (NYSE:) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:).

Trinseo S.A. is its number one position by number of shares and market value among chemicals stocks.

Other investors who also reduced their Trinseo S.A. shares include Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, Millennium Management, and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund.

Contrary to M&G Investment Management, California State Teachers Retirement System and Citigroup (NYSE:) added to TSE shares, while Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Westfield Capital Management established new holdings in Trinseo S.A.