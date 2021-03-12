Mets’ Francisco Lindor: ‘I think I’m the best shortstop’ in baseball

Francisco Lindor has no doubt that he’s the best shortstop in baseball.

The New York Mets infielder told Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated that although he considers himself the best at his position in baseball, he’s not trying to disrespect players like Trevor Story, Fernando Tatis Jr., Corey Seager, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, among others.

“Overall? Me,” Lindor said when asked who he thinks is the top player at his position. “Because I will do it every single day. I count on myself every single day. Every single day.”

Lindor, Story, Seager, Carlos Correa and Javier Baez are set to become free agents after the 2021 campaign. They could make up one of the greatest shortstop free-agent classes in Major League Baseball history.

However, Lindor is hoping to work out an extension with the Mets before hitting free agency. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, contract discussions between the Mets and Lindor were expected to start this week with a “soft deadline” of Opening Day to get a deal done.

If the 27-year-old hits free agency, it’s unclear which teams will show interest. Tatis recently signed a 14-year, $340 million contract with the San Diego Padres and many believe Lindor will receive a deal worth at least $300 million himself.