Meredith Hagner Welcomes ‘Heavenly’ First Child With Wyatt Russell

The ‘Search Party’ actress reveals that she gave birth to her son with her actor husband two weeks after they had a photo shoot for an April issue of Vogue magazine.

Meredith Hagner has become a first-time mother. Around four months after announcing that she was expecting her first child with husband Wyatt Russell, the Portia Davenport of “Search Party” finally gave birth to her “heavenly” baby boy.

The 33-year-old actress broke the news via Instagram on Thursday, March 11. Sharing snaps from Vogue magazine’s photoshoot, she declared, “VOGUE, BABY! And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY!”

“April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy,” she continued sharing. “2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic.”

The new mom has since been showered with positive feedback from her fellow celebrities. One in particular came from her sister-in-law Kate Hudson who simply gushed, “Aw!!!” Alison Brie enthused, “These are magical and so are you!” Beth Behrs then chimed in, “Omg this is amazing.”

Meredith’s pregnancy was first unveiled by Kate back in November 2020. Posting an Instagram picture of her kissing the former’s baby bump, she exclaimed, “Celebrating our next family member today. First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!”

The following day, the “Palm Springs” actress took to her own Instagram page to share images of her flaunting her growing belly. “Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta). What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. my soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my california nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily covid tested day,” she captioned the post.

Meredith and Wyatt first met on the set of 2016 film “Folk Hero & Funny Guy“. They got engaged in 2018, before tying the knot in September 2019 at his actress mother Goldie Hawn‘s house in Aspen, Colorado.