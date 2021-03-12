Meghan Markle Urges ‘Compassion for Women’ in Letter to U.K. Students

WENN

The Duchess of Sussex marks the International Women’s Day by writing a note to students in the U.K. school that she previously visited, encouraging ‘compassion for women.’

AceShowbiz –

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has sent a note to students at the Robert Clack Upper School to encourage “compassion for women.”

Prior to her exit from the British royal family alongside her husband Prince Harry, Meghan, 39, visited the school as a special guest on International Women’s Day in 2020.

“It was this time a year ago that I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during my visit to celebrate International Women’s Day and mark the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act,” said Meghan in her letter, which was shared on social media by school officials.

“I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognizing how difficult it’s been for students and families during the past year.”

Meghan continued, “This International Women’s Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community.”

“One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us. I’ve spent time recently thinking about Geraldine Dear, who joined us last year and is such an inspiration to all of us. Without women like Geraldine, who formed part of the original group of women advocating for equal pay, so much of what we do now wouldn’t be possible.”

Meghan added a sweet note about the jacket she received upon her visit,’ telling the students, “P.S. I still have the Debate Society team jacket you gave me with me here in California and wear it often. Thank you again for thinking of me!”