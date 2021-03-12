Mandy Moore Becomes ‘Weepy Hormonal’ After Welcoming First Child

Instagram/Jenna Jones

The ‘This Is Us’ actress feels emotional as she talks about her experience of giving birth to her first child and can’t wait to have another baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

AceShowbiz –

Actress/singer Mandy Moore already “can’t wait” to have another baby, less than three weeks after becoming a first-time mother.

The “This Is Us” star and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their son August, nicknamed Gus, into the world in late February (21), and Mandy confesses she immediately began looking forward to experiencing her next pregnancy as soon as she’d given birth – despite also admitting labour was “intense,” “gruelling,” and “harrowing” as she wasn’t able to receive an epidural due to her low platelet count.

Recalling how she felt as she and her son were being cleaned by a nurse, she told the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast, “I remember sitting there going like, ‘I can’t wait to do this again.’ (I’m) probably mental.”

“I have said to my husband so many times… I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’ ” she continued. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something (now). It’s a hard feeling to describe.”

Mandy, who had struggled with infertility issues prior to conceiving, reveals her early stages of labour were made all the more special as she and Taylor had chosen the soundtrack of their own love story to play during the occasion.

She said, “Music played a very, very pivotal role like, initially. I started crying because, and I’m going to cry now, it was music that we fell in love to, so there was a Dire Straits song, there was a Blue Nile song.”

“I’m such a weepy hormonal person right now. Everything makes me cry. It was these just really tangibly beautiful memories of us, as an early couple, falling in love and it was like, ‘Oh my god.’ ”

“I was so caught up in the moment of like, ‘Wow, that was the beginning of our story and now, here we are, almost six years later. It’s really wild to be here.'”