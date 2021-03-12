Man jailed in first successful South Australian prosecution

A man who shared intimate images and video of his former partner and tried to blackmail her by threatening to spread them more widely has been jailed in a landmark revenge porn prosecution.

According to the Australian Federal Police, he faced the District Court of South Australia on Friday and was jailed for two months.

Authorities in the country where the former partner was living first alerted the AFP in November 2019, sparking an investigation in Australia.

When police examined his phones and computers, they found “four months worth of threatening and offensive messages from the man to the woman”.

Police said while some of the videos and images were taken consensually, the Adelaide resident later sent some of them to the woman and her new partner, breaching her trust.

“He also tried to blackmail the woman and threatened to send the intimate content to her family and post it on social media and pornographic websites,” the AFP said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

Police say they sound months’ of offensive messages on the man’s phone. (PA/AAP)

“The man told his victim that Australian police would not be able to prosecute him because he was not an Australian citizen and she was living in a different country.”

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence, one of which was aggravated by “the distribution of private sexual material”.