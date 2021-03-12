Local bitten by shark while swimming on NSW south coast beach

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by shark while swimming on the NSW south coast.

The woman, aged in her sixties was bitten on the hip and thigh at Main Beach in Merimbula around 6.30am this morning while she was swimming with another man.

The shark only bit once and left punctures to the back of her torso, below her left shoulder, and her right hip.

A woman has been bitten by a shark while swimming at a beach near Merimbula in NSW. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was a local who swims at the beach regularly, and was known to the emergency services at the scene.

The Department of Primary Industries are investigating the incident to determine the size and type of the shark.

At this point it is not believed the woman’s injuries are serious.

Surf Life Saving drones will be launched this morning to surveil the waters off Merimbula to look for the shark.

Lifesavers will work with the Department of Primary Industries to monitor any marine activity.