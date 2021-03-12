Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $213.961 by 03:53 (08:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 17.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $14.155B, or 0.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.750B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $198.590 to $213.961 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.8%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.916B or 4.50% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $174.7744 to $213.9610 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 49.06% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,880.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.83% on the day.

was trading at $1,799.11 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.07%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,056.931B or 61.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $206.162B or 11.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.