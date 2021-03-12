lawyers of Mohinder Singh push for lenient sentence

The families of the four fallen police officers had to sit in the same room as Mohinder Singh for a second day as the truck driver’s lawyers made a pitch for him to be given a lenient sentence.

After speaking of their devastating loss yesterday, the families of Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were told to brace themselves for the details of Singh’s life leading up to the crash on April 22 last year .

Truck driver Mohinder Singh Singh was high on ice when he veered into the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway. (9News)

The driver’s lawyers allege Singh was pressured to continue working by his boss at the trucking company, despite raising concerns he was not fit to drive.

Peter Morrissey SC said his client prayed with his boss for 40 minutes, before agreeing to complete one final delivery.

Singh was high on ice at the time and stopped on his route to do a drug deal, before veering into the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway, colliding with the police officers.

Singh was psychotic and driven by delusions he had been cursed by a witch on the day of the crash. (Supplied)

Mohinder Singh was unable to look at his victims families directly in the eye yesterday. (Nine)

On the day of the crash he was psychotic and driven by delusions he had been cursed by a witch.

A forensic psychiatrist revealed Singh had been on drugs for five years.

Singh’s lawyer described him as an interesting character who is worthy of sympathy.

The Cranbourne father still has the support of his wife and two children.