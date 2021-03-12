lawyers of Mohinder Singh push for lenient sentence

The families of the four fallen police officers had to sit in the same room as Mohinder Singh for a second day as the truck driver’s lawyers made a pitch for him to be given a lenient sentence.
The driver’s lawyers allege Singh was pressured to continue working by his boss at the trucking company, despite raising concerns he was not fit to drive.
Peter Morrissey SC said his client prayed with his boss for 40 minutes, before agreeing to complete one final delivery.
Singh was high on ice at the time and stopped on his route to do a drug deal, before veering into the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway, colliding with the police officers.
On the day of the crash he was psychotic and driven by delusions he had been cursed by a witch.
A forensic psychiatrist revealed Singh had been on drugs for five years.
Singh’s lawyer described him as an interesting character who is worthy of sympathy.
The Cranbourne father still has the support of his wife and two children.
He will be sentenced on April 14.